Watch: Kepa back in Madrid, set to travel to London tomorrow
07 August at 19:00Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa has flown into Madrid and is set to travel to London tomorrow to finalize a Chelsea move.
Calciomercato exclusively reported two hours ago that Chelsea have triggered release clause of 80 million euros and the player will arrive in London tomorrow.
Pues @Kepa_46 ya está en Madrid. Mañana tomará un vuelo a Londres y se convertirá en nuevo jugador del @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/OwSiGdP8Tz— MARCA (@marca) August 7, 2018
Marca have now reported that Kepa will arrive in London tomorrow and have tweeted a video showing the Spaniard arrive in Madrid some days early and is set to travel to the English capital tomorrow.
