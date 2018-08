Pues @Kepa_46 ya está en Madrid. Mañana tomará un vuelo a Londres y se convertirá en nuevo jugador del @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/OwSiGdP8Tz — MARCA (@marca) August 7, 2018

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa has flown into Madrid and is set to travel to London tomorrow to finalize a Chelsea move. Calciomercato exclusively reported two hours ago that Chelsea have triggered release clause of 80 million euros and the player will arrive in London tomorrow.Marca have now reported that Kepa will arrive in London tomorrow and have tweeted a video showing the Spaniard arrive in Madrid some days early and is set to travel to the English capital tomorrow.