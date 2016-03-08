Watch: Kouame challenges Tonali with fantastic overhead goal

26 October at 23:45
In a game full of interesting events, from Sandro Tonali's beautiful free-kick goal, to Thiago Motta's three perfect substitutions who all ended up on the scoresheet, to one of the goals by the substitutes, that of Christian Kouame, who netted a remarkable overhead kick in the 75th minute of the match and made the fans at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris explode with joy on Motta's debut as a manager in Serie A. Here is the video of the fantastic goal scored by the Ivorian starlet:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Brescia
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.