Watch: Man Utd fans react as Zidane arrives in England
26 September at 17:35Manchester United fans have sent several messages to former Juventus star Zinedine Zidane who posted a picture with his wife in London.
With José Mourinho walking on thin ice at Manchester United and facing a huge crisis in the relationship with Paul Pogba, fans of the Red Devils dream of hiring the French manager who won three successive Champions League titles in charge of Real Madrid.
Zidane is regarded as one of the possible successors of José Mourinho should the former Inter manager face sack at the Old Trafford.
Zidane, however, is also being linked with a move to the USA where the former AC Milan, Man U and Real Madrid star David Beckham wants to take him to become the manager of his Inter Miami FC.
Man United fans have literally gone mad as soon as they saw Zidane in London with his wife. Many of them are asking the French manager to take a train and move to Manchester where the José Mourinho's job has never been so unsafe.
