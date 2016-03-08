Watch: Not only in Madrid, the Godin mania has also begun at the San Siro

21 February at 22:00

Diego Godin scored the second goal in yesterday' Champions League matchup between Atletico Madrid Juventus and guaranteed his current team a 2-0 win ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Stadium. Meanwhile, at the San Siro, during the matchup between Inter and Rapid Vienna, several Inter fans are wearing Godin's Inter jersey with the numbers 2 and 0 and a dash between the two (indicating yesterday's result}. It is evident that the Nerazzurri fans cannot wait to enjoy the Uruguayan in their team, as it was confirmed earlier this evening by Giuseppe Marotta and also cannot miss a chance to make fun of their eternal rivals.

