Watch: Paqueta scores AC Milan wait for him
22 October at 11:55AC Milan’s January signing Lucas Paqueta scored one goal in Flamengo’s 4-0 win against Paranà last night.
The Brazilian starlet netted the opener in the 19th minute to help his side to secure an easy win against the Brazilian Serie A strugglers.
AC Milan are waiting for Paquetà to arrive at the San Siro in the January transfer window. The Rossoneri have agreed to sign him for a fee close to € 35 million (read all the details here).
Here’s Paquetà’s latest goal:
