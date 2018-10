AC Milan’s January signing Lucas Paqueta scored one goal in Flamengo’s 4-0 win against Paranà last night.The Brazilian starlet netted the opener in the 19minute to help his side to secure an easy win against the Brazilian Serie A strugglers.AC Milan are waiting for Paquetà to arrive at the San Siro in the January transfer window. The Rossoneri have agreed to sign him for a fee close to € 35 million ( read all the details here ).Here’s Paquetà’s latest goal: