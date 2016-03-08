Watch: Pogba replies to Matuidi asking him to comeback to Juventus
16 July at 10:30Following France's World Cup final over Croatia in Moscow yesterday, Paul Pogba was told by Blaise Matuidi to rejoin Juventus from Manchester United.
Pogba scored one of France's four goals in a 4-2 win over the Balkan nation and the Manchester United man was seen dabbing with the Jules Rimet trophy, as he basked in the Moscow rain following the final triumph.
During the dressing room celebrations though, Pogba went live on Instagram and Matuidi joined him for a short while during that. Matuidi told Pogba to come back to Old Lady, to which Pogba replied: "Ooooh, the Old Lady, the Old Lady."
Matuidi: “Remember to come to Juventus.” Pogba replies: "Ooooh, the Old Lady, the Old Lady.” pic.twitter.com/cKxBBxmbvy— Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) July 15, 2018
Pogba has drawn links with a move back to Juventus this summer and this act could well suggest that something is on the cards. If not this summer, then maybe in the next one.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments