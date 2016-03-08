Watch: Villarreal star arrives for AC Milan medical
16 August at 09:35Villarreal star Samu Castillejo has arrived for AC Milan medical this morning, ahead of completing a switch to the rossoneri this summer.
We have previously reported that a deal between the Spanish side and the San Siro based side was agreed over the last few days and the winger will join on an initial loan deal of about 4 million euros. There is an option of making the deal a permanent one next summer for a fee of 15 million euros.
Castillejo though, arrived at the La Madonnina clinic at about 8:50 this morning, ahead of undergoing a medical at the club. Carlos Bacca has already left for the Yellow Submarines.
Altro arrivo alla casa di cura la Madonnina: ecco Samu #Castillejo, pronte le visite mediche con il #Milan (@86_longo ) pic.twitter.com/kO1Pf6qEvi— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) August 16, 2018
