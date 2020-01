Watford interested in signing AC Milan’s full-back

English Premier League outfit Watford are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-favour left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window.The Switzerland international is set to leave the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign since the arrival of left-back Theo Hernandez in the summer from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid. As per the latest development , Watford have joined the race to sign Rodriguez who has been attracting interest from the likes of Napoli and Fenerbahce in the recent past.