Watford interested in signing AC Milan’s full-back
01 January at 14:55English Premier League outfit Watford are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-favour left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window.
The Switzerland international is set to leave the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign since the arrival of left-back Theo Hernandez in the summer from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
As per the latest development, Watford have joined the race to sign Rodriguez who has been attracting interest from the likes of Napoli and Fenerbahce in the recent past.
