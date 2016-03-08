Watford's Deeney attacks Torino manager
13 September at 21:30
Troy Deeney, captain of Watford, spoke to BBC Radio 5 regarding his spell under the management of Walter Mazzarri, who now is the manager of Torino.
In fact, the English striker had a few harsh words for his former manager, accusing him of lying, as well as trying to sell him against his will.
"With Mazzarri, football had become just a job for me. We did not get along from the start. I tried to be respectful as always. However, sometimes when I scored and the team won, I found myself on the bench for the next game.
"I asked if I had done something wrong and he answered 'no, you were great'. I wanted answers, but I never got them. He also tried to sell me during the January transfer market, which I did not like.
"In fact, I had asked him if I was on the market, to which he replied 'no, we need you, you're the captain'. However, behind my back, he was trying to carry out the departure," the striker concluded.
