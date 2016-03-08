West Ham and Lazio find agreement for Brazilian star
24 June at 09:25Serie A giants Lazio and Premier League side West Ham have reportedly reached an agreement for Brazilian star Felipe Anderson.
Felipe Anderson joined Lazio from Brazilian club Santos in the summer of 2013 for a fee in the region of 8 million euros. With Lazio having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the winger has drawn links with the Hammers over the last few weeks and a move was told to be close.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that an agreement for the player has been reached by West Ham and Lazio, with the fee set to be in the region of 40 million euros.
The player's contract at the London club will have a future resale clause of 20 percent.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
