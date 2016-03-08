West Ham, Felipe Anderson money 'blocked'
19 September at 13:15Lazio might have sold Fepile Anderson in the summer to West Ham, but still, they have a headache because of him. The Brazilian midfielder's former club, Santos are owed some percentage of his transfer, and it has become a legal issue in Brazil.
Reports suggest that there is a dispute between Giuliano Bertolucci, Anderson's former agent, and Santos. The Brazilian side had a 25% sell-on clause on his contract when they sold him to Lazio for €8 million in 2013.
The issue isn't the money Lazio owe Santos, but the amount Santos have to pay the midfielder's former agent. Bertolucci gave Santos a loan of 9.5 million Brazilian Real and is yet to receive it back as per reports.
He has not sort to block the payment Lazio have to give Santos. The Brazilian side have been put in a spot of bother and are desperately trying to convince the parties involved to give them 6 million Brazilian Real and block the rest.
Go to comments