Sarri and Benitez are the last two managers to have been in charge of Napoli before the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti this summer.The Italian and the Spanish manager are meeting at the Sports Direct Arena for Newcastle-Chelsea today but this is not the first time the two managers meet on in front of the other on the touchline.​Sarri and Benitez met twice in Serie A when the Italian was in charge of Empoli and Benitez was the head coach of Napoli.Despite not being the favorite to win both clashes, Sarri won one and draw the other. The first game that saw Sarri and Benitez play one against the other was at Empoli’s Castellani stadium in the 2014/15 campaign when the Tuscans won for 4-2. That night one goal was scored by former Middlesbrough star Massimo Maccarone.The second and last previous game played between Sarri and Benitez was in the Girone di ritorno of the same season when Sarri’s Empoli managed to hold Napoli to a 2-2 draw at the San Paolo.