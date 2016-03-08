What Italian papers say about Sarri-Kepa incident
25 February at 12:10The Sarri-Kepa incident (WATCH) during the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City is making headlines in Italy, just like in the rest of Europe.
The former Napoli boss clarified at the end of the game that there was a misunderstanding between him and the Spanish goalkeeper who refused to leave the pitch minutes before the end of extra time.
Italian papers discuss the incident this morning. "It proves that the manager doesn't have the situation under control", Tuttosport claims in the ratings of the game where Sarri gets a 5/10.
Il Corriere dello Sport blamesKepa for his behavior saying that he set up an absolute drama before and after the end of extra time. "He even avoided to discuss with Sarri after the end of the game, before the penalty kicks", the Rome-based paper writes.
At the end of the game Kepa confirmed that there was a clear misunderstanding between him and his manager: "I've never thought of leaving the pitch", the Spaniard said. "There were two or three minutes of confusion but I was ok".
