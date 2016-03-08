Why Barcelona and Juve are likely to miss out on De Ligt
26 May at 10:45Spanish giants FC Barcelona are expected to miss out on the signature of highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt who is also a target of Serie A champions Juventus.
It was widely believed that De Ligt will join the Catalan giants after his Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong has joined the Spanish champions.
However, in the new turn of events, De Ligt’s deal to Barcelona might not become a reality as per Brand, who have reported that Premier League giants Manchester United are now in a pole position to sign the Dutch international as they are ready to offer him a salary of €14 million per year.
If the news will become reality, this will be another major blow for Barcelona who have not only crashed out of the Champions League after having a three goal first-leg advantage, but also suffered a surprised 2-1 defeat in the final of the Cope del Rey at the hands of Valencia.
Go to comments