Why De Laurentiis want Roma and Liverpool to be banned from Champions League
17 August at 11:55Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has released an interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport whispering that Liverpool and Roma have the same owner.
“I have the feeling that Roma and Liverpool have the same owner. I was told by somebody a few years ago and if it was true they would not be allowed to play the Champions League."
According to rules of Uefa, in fact, two clubs playing in the Champions League are not allowed to have the same owner.
The Fenway Sports Group own Liverpool, while the American businessman James Pallotta has the majority stake in Roma since April 2011.
Pallotta is also a minority shareholder of NBA team Boston Celtics, while the Fenway group also owns the Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
When Roma and Liverpool met in the Champions League semi-finals last season, media in Italy named the clash as the ‘Boston derby’ as the owners of both clubs are coming from the city in the US.
As of today, however, there are no evidences that the two clubs share the same owner.
Liverpool signed two players from Roma in the last year: Momo Salah and Alisson.
