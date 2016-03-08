Why Manchester United will have an upper hand on Chelsea in race for Serie A star
06 August at 15:35It is believed that Premier League giants Manchester United will have an upper hand over Chelsea in the race to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, if the clubs look to pursue a move for the Serbian midfielder.
Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus this summer and Chelsea are the latest club to have been linked with the Lazio star.
But if the Blues and United end up being in a tussle for the player, it is likely that United have an upper hand in a possible deal because of Jose Mourinho's relations with the player's agent.
Milinkovic-Savic's agent is Mateja Kezman and he's someone who played under Mourinho, who signed Kezman as a Chelsea manager back in 2004, but he proved to be a failure.
Despite that, Mourinho's relations with Kezman are very good- way better than Chelsea's with their former striker. And that could aid United in signing Milinkovic-Savic at some point.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments