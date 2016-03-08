Journalists probably expected to be confronted by Maurizio Sarri yesterday in a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup match against Liverpool at Anfield Road. But they were surprised to see assistant Gianfranco Zola sitting in the conference room answering their questions.



The 52-year-old assistant and former Chelsea legend spoke to the media, while number one of the Chelsea staff was possibly somewhere preparing for his team’s next match. The truth is that this is not an uncommon site, especially for people who have observe Sarri’s path in Serie A.







Sarri is not a big enthusiast in terms of speaking to the press. Last season, during his record-breaking season at Napoli, the former Empoli coach rarely went to pre-match press conferences and only spoke to various outlets after matches due to TV rights. In European competitions, however, he was obliged to do so, due to UEFA regulations.



This also corresponds to Sarri’s earlier words about “not caring for the transfer market”. It is clear that he prefers actions above words. The Italian does not crave for spotlight and above all wants to prove himself and his qualities with his work and determination.







To an extent it is a similarity of his with Antonio Conte, who always seemed rather awkward in press conferences and looked as if his main goal was to get it out of his way as soon as possible. This is quite a contrast to some coaches in England, for example Jose Mourinho, who likes to make a shown out of his press conference, and many see him as a master of communication with the media.



All in all, it seems that the preference of actions to words is working out for Maurizio Sarri in England. Under his guidance, Chelsea sit third in the Premier League table, with 16 points for 5 wins and one draw. The gap between first place Liverpool and the London-based club is only two points.

