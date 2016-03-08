With Marotta linked with FIGC; do Man Utd or Spurs loom for Paratici?
11 September at 17:45With the suggestion this morning that Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta could become the next president of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (the Italian football association), it raises several important questions about the future of the Old Lady. One of the most notable questions is what will happen to sporting director Fabio Paratici?
Paratici has been linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as the two clubs continue their search for a sporting director. After Paratici helped mastermind the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus, a lot of clubs will be understandably jealous and therefore there could be more than just two clubs interested in bringing him in.
Paratici began his non-playing career with Sampdoria in 2004, being appointed head of scouting for the club. It was here where he developed a close relationship with then-Sampdoria CEO Giuseppe Marotta. The two worked closely together over six years in Genoa, before the duo, alongside Luigi Delneri, left the club to join Juventus in 2010.
Paratici was appointed as ‘Head of Technical Areas’ and ‘Sporting Director’ by Juve president Andrea Agnelli and has remained in Turin ever since. However, if Marotta leaves the club to become FIGC president, could Paratici follow suit?
He would likely be offered more money if he were to move to the Premier League and, without Marotta at Juventus, Paratici could deem it time for a change. Juventus will likely want to make assurances to keep their sporting director in place or, perhaps alternatively, Juve could choose to let Paratici leave too, in order to rejuvenate the backroom staff for this new era of Italian football.
With Marotta gone, Paratici could be unsettled and this could be the perfect opportunity for Spurs or, more likely, Manchester United to snatch the Italian, with the hope and aspiration that he manages to secure deals on the same level of what the 46-year-old has achieved with the Old Lady.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments