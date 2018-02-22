Wolverhampton prepare €34m offer for Napoli target
10 May at 19:20
As Pepe Reina will leave Napoli at the end of the season, most likely to join Milan, the Partenopei are in search of a new goalkeeper ahead of the upcoming season.
According to various reports, Sporting Lisbon's Rui Patricio is their main target, as the Portuguese 30-year-old is looking for a new adventure, having played for only Sporting in his career.
Wolverhampton are also interested in AC Milan's Andre Silva, whose agent (Jorge Mendes) is in close contact with the club, according to the latest reports.
