As Pepe Reina will leave Napoli at the end of the season, most likely to join Milan, the Partenopei are in search of a new goalkeeper ahead of the upcoming season.

According to various reports , Sporting Lisbon's Rui Patricio is their main target, as the Portuguese 30-year-old is looking for a new adventure, having played for only Sporting in his career.

Wolverhampton are also interested in AC Milan's Andre Silva, whose agent (Jorge Mendes) is in close contact with the club, according to the latest reports

However, as reported by Diario de Noticias, newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton, who won Championship this season, are also looking to sign Patricio. In fact, the English side are ready to offer Sporting around €34m for their goalkeeper. An amount that Napoli certainly aren't willing to pay, at least for the time being, which leaves Wolves in pole position.