Wolves chief scout to CM: 'Cutrone won't leave. Kessie? For January...'
13 November at 13:30
The chief scout of Wolverhampton, John Marshall, spoke about Patrick Cutrone and Franck Kessie in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com. The former AC Milan man arrived at the club this summer, while the latter remained despite interest from the English side.
Are you happy with Patrick Cutrone's performance? How is he holding up, adapting to Premier League?
"Patrick is perfect, we are very very happy with him and he is doing exactly what we expected from him. He is playing, there is obviously competition, but when he has space he is showing his worth."
Could he be a starter in the attack?
"Certainly in the future, he could be. It takes time, but he has everything he needs. Furthermore, he is loved by the fans because he always gives his maximum, it shows that he cares, both on the field and in training."
So there is no possibility of him leaving, perhaps on loan in January?
"Absolutely not, we are focused on him and he will stay in January."
Did you try to sign Kessie already in the summer, and is he a possibility even for January?
"It must be said that for Kessie we did not make any official offers to Milan, but he was a player we followed. Surely we look at the market and we look at Serie A players who may have found little space in their respective club."
Well, Kessie is currently struggling at Milan...
"True, but if I look at our midfield and the pattern used by the coach, I already see three international midfielders for two roles. If we were to buy him today where would he play? There is so much competition in that role."
