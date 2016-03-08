Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Joao Cancelo,

The Black Country side has already seven Portuguese players in its squad, and earned promotion thanks to Coach Nuno Espiritu Santo.

Cancelo is also wanted by Juventus. He moved to Inter on a loan-to-buy deal at the start of the season, one worth €35 million. Wolves, for their part, have offered €40m for the Portuguse international.

Since the Nerazzurri have struggled to come up with the money by May 31st, and need to report to Financial Fair Play by June 30th, they may not be able to satisfy Valencia.

Sky Sport claim that Wolves, who have a lot of players represented by Jorge Mendes, want the 24-year-old, and are on pole at the moment.