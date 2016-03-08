World Cup, Argentina: Aguero hits out at Sampaoli who could be sacked before Nigeria clash
22 June at 11:10Today’s clash between Nigeria and Iceland will be vital to know Argentina’s future in the World Cup. The Seleccion have one point in two games and a win of the Icelanders would kick Sampaoli’s team out of the competition.
If Nigeria win or draw, Argentina would still have a small chance to qualify for the last-16 stage but according to Argentinean media the former Sevilla boss may not be in charge of the team for the last game of the group stage against Nigeria.
The relationship between the Argentinean manager and a part of the dressing room has fell apart and yesterday’s claims of Sergio Aguero confirm the reports of South American media.
Talking after Argentina’s 3-0 defeat against Croatia, the Manchester City star said: “Now we need a miracle to qualify for the last-16 stage. Sampaoli says that players did not adapt to the project? He can say anything he wants.”
If Sampaoli will be sacked, the Argentinean football federation will replace him with 1986 World Cup winner Jorge Burruchaga.
