World Cup snub pushes Alex Sandro through Man Utd move
15 May at 10:25Juventus star Alex Sandro has not been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad as the likes of Marcelo and Filipe Luis have been chosen as left-backs to play in Russia next summer.
The Brazilian defender has had a very negative campaign with the Old Lady. After two convincing seasons in Turin, Sandro has failed to live up to expectations this season.
The former Porto star should have joined Chelsea last summer but Juventus refused to let him go after the sales of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves.
Next summer things will be different as Juventus may agree to sell the Brazilian for a fee close to € 50 million.
Reports in England clam Mourinho and the player’s entourage have already established a contract but Psg could also make an attempt to sign the Brazilian who is now convinced to leave the Old Lady and start a new adventure from another top club next season.
Go to comments