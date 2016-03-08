Young Boys manager: 'Juventus superior to Man United'
03 October at 11:45Juventus defeated Young Boys Bern 3-0 yesterday at the Allianz Stadium and after winning away against Valencia they are looking very confident in view of qualification to the next round of the Champions League.
After the defeat, Young Boys manager Gerardo Seoane spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport to analyze the match against the Bianconeri and reflect on the difference between them and Manchester United.
"Juventus is a well-rounded team, they know how to wait patiently and punish mistakes," the Swiss coach said.
"They give you the illusion that you are putting them in difficulty because you are free to play, but then with three passes, they reach the opposition's half. They are superior to Manchester United," Seoane added.
After two matches, Juventus sit on top of the group H table with 6 points out of 6. Manchester United are two points behind, while Valencia collected one point for a draw and Young Boys have yet to score, let alone win any points.
