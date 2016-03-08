Zambrotta: 'Title race between Inter and Juventus? Here is what will make the difference'
04 December at 19:45Former Juventus and Milan defender Gianluca Zambrotta discussed the title race between the Turin based club and Inter at the Grand Gala of Football, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
“Inter are doing very well and have overtaken Juventus in the standings. What will be the key to winning the Scudetto? What will make the difference between now and the end of the season will certainly be the ingredient of the continuity of results. To win a league title you need a quality squad available for all competitions.”
The Nerazzurri are currently first in the league table after 14 games, taking advantage of the Bianconeri’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last weekend. However, the Milanese team hold only a one point lead and are currently experiencing an injury crisis in their midfield, with Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini all out injured.
Apollo Heyes
