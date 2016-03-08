Zanetti says Lautaro is happy at Inter; urges him to stay amid Barca links
02 April at 16:00Javier Zanetti, the vice president of Inter, was interviewed by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com) and spoke about the current situation amid the ongoing Coronavirus emergency all over the world. Among other things, he was also asked about the future of Lautaro Martinez.
The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks, with the Catalan side seemingly keen on making an offer this summer. However, the striker is one of the Nerazzurri's key players, and thus he wouldn't leave unless a super offer.
"It's always nice to talk about Lautaro, because when we signed him we had followed him for some time, he was the most promising of Argentine football at the time. He's a heritage of our club and he has grown a lot.
"Seeing Lautaro every week, in training, I see that he is happy with us. I hope that he will remain for a long time because he's very young," he stated.
Inter are hoping to offload Mauro Icardi permanently in the summer, as Paris Saint-Germain can redeem him for €70m. However, the redemption is far from certain and depending on the Argentine's future, in addition to a few others, Lautaro's future could be in the balance as well.
Then again, Inter's intention seems to be to keep the player, although the interest from other clubs is very clear.
For more news, visit our homepage.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments