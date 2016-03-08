Zanetti: 'We will give our best against Barcelona, Icardi can leave on loan'
29 August at 20:10Inter legend Javier Zanetti has said that the club will give its best against Barcelona and has admitted that Mauro Icardi can leave on loan this summer.
In an interview that the Argentine gave to Sky after the Champions League draw, he said: "We return to Barcelona, we know the potential of their team, but we play it. We know the potential of the other teams, we want to play it in the best way.
"What changes with Conte? He brought great mentality. You know how football lives and it was also seen against Lecce. We want to play with everyone, we know we can give so much. We are at the beginning, but let's get to the second round and then start another."
On Icardi, he said: Possibility of a loan? Yes, yes, I think you know what the company's line is. "We will go on to improve the team and we will see the best solution for this topic as well.
"Icardi in the Champions list in case of permanence? We haven't talked yet, we will do the evaluations after the market closes. Our team is built to return to the ranks: hence the choice of Conte and the group we are forming. We want to qualify for the knockout rounds."
