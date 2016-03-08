Zaniolo disappointed with Roma and waits for Juve: attention to Tottenham
14 July at 11:15Nicolo Zaniolo's future at Roma is uncertain, with the midfielder reportedly unhappy by the management of the new sporting director of the club Gianluca Petrachi.
The main reason for this is certainly related to the discussions on the contract renewal of the former Inter man that have completely disappeared from the moment of his arrival in Trigoria.
Indeed, the former Torino director also had several words against the attacking midfielder, calling the player to first prove his value on the field. Meanwhile, Zaniolo and his agent demand that he be granted a generous increase compared to the current salary of 300 thousand euros.
The real problem, however, is that Roma today is really considering a future without their jewel. According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham have offered 25 million euros plus Alderweireld for Zaniolo and the Giallorossi are ready to accept.
However, the will of the player is a problem as he would prefer Juventus, with whom his agent met on several occasions, defining a contractual agreement to stay in Serie A.
