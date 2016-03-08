Zaniolo's dad: "At Roma, we don't know who to talk to. The future..."
20 June at 20:00
What does the future hold for Nicolo Zaniolo? Roma's attacking midfielder, currently on international duty for Italy's U-21 side in the Euros, is a target of several big clubs. In an interview with Centro Suono Sport, his father Igor spoke about the situation.
"He has a four-year contract, I see no reason to think that he will leave. Then, however, if there are problems with the management, it doesn't depend on him," he began.
The midfielder has been linked with several clubs in the last few months, but especially Juventus. The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce their midfielder, and could decide to make a move. Zaniolo's father, however, cooled the rumours.
"At the moment we still don't know who to talk to, the new sporting director hasn't yet been made official. As soon as the management is fixed, I'm sure we will be the first to be called.
"The goal is to return to the Champions League and, therefore, be confident. There's a need to be united to achieve results," he concluded.
