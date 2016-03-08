Zaniolo's mother: 'He watched Ajax-Juve with me, he celebrated when Ronaldo scored'
11 April at 17:45The mother of Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo has dropped a big hint about the youngster's possible move to Juventus.
Zaniolo has been a shining light during what has been a disappointing season for Roma. In 22 league appearances, the Italian has scored four times and has assisted twice.
In a recent interview with Radio Rai, his mother talked about Juventus. She said: "Nicolò's future? He must do what makes him happy, I am only interested in him being well. We still don't believe what he is experiencing is true, we are not realizing what his card is worth.
"Sixty million euros are many, but for he is the same Nicolò as ever, my absolute favorite player is Totti, among those of now Cristiano Ronaldo. Yesterday I saw Ajax-Juve with Nicolò ... he exclaimed 'Mamma mia che gol gol!' when CR7 scored. If he went to Juve? The football faith is one, the red and yellow one, but I'd support my son regardless."
