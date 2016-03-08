Zapata: 'Earlier nobody wanted me, now everyone wants me'

01 February at 14:15
Atalanta star Duvan Zapata has revealed that there was a time when no one wanted him, but now everyone seems to be after the on-fire Colombian striker.

Zapata has become one of Europe's most in-form goalscorer this season and has scored more goals than a lot of the world's top goalscorers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mauro Icardi, Mohamed Salah and Ciro Immobile.

While talking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Zapata talks about how his fortune has changed with him having scored twice to help Atalanta beat Juventus 3-0.

He said:  "It's now easy to say that I am strong, I must thank all those who have been by my side. And its the best time of my career.

"There is no secret, I scored more every year. Earlier nobody wanted me and today everyone wants me. But my only thought is Atalanta."

He also told how Gasperini has helped him develop. He said:  "At first I struggled to adapt, but this environment transmits tranquility and I knew that all of this would come.We show in every game that we can beat any team.In the beginning we struggled to find the results.The way of working of Gasperini it strengthens my skills even more: the coach is fundamental, he always tells me not to play on his back, but to stay diagonally."

