Zaza: 'Competition with Belotti? The field has the answers.'
After deciding Torino's clash against Chievo in the dying minutes of the match, Simone Zaza spoke to Sky Sport and reflected on the match, as well as on competition between the strikers at the club.
"The hug with the storekeeper? He was one of the first to push for my arrival here. I also dedicated the goal a bit to him and I am happy. For a striker to score goals is very important," Zaza told the media.
"I had some difficulties, but it is normal in a new environment with a new coach that demands a lot.
"I have heard so many rumours about cohabitation and competition between us strikers, but it is the field that gives the answers. The coach knows what he is doing.
"When there are players of high level in the team it is never a problem. It is difficult for him. The coach has his concepts and schemes and we do what he says," the former Sassuolo and Valencia man concluded.
