Zhang furious with the team: Revolution to take place at Inter next summer
03 March at 10:15Another loss, another week of tensions and controversy. The current situation and performances on the pitch have not been appreciated by Inter president, Steven Zhang, still stuck in China for business purposes, but ready to return to Italy with a strategic plan for what will be a genuine revolution in June.
Zhang wants an immediate change to keep the Champions League close, which is an important factor from the long-term perspective. He expects an important season finale before trying, through the transfer market, to complete the team.
It is clear that Inter need players of thickness and quality. Godin will be the first piece but he will not be the only one. A top player, according to Corriere dello Sport, will arrive in the midfield. Rakitic, Modric, Kroos and Ndombele are the profiles that are appreciated more than the insertion of a talented element like Barella.
Mauro Icardi will be replaced (Dzeko is in pole position but he is not the only one) and if Cedric will not be redeemed, a right-back will be signed, with Matteo Darmian on top of the list.
Finally, the change will also be on the bench, with Luciano Spalletti likely to bid farewell at the end of the season, unless there are some sensational outcomes in the league or Europa League. Conte is currently the primary choice to replace him, Allegri is not a priority for now and after Mourinho's refusal, only Diego Simeone would remain but he is considered unreachable.
