Zidane: 'I will not resign, Mourinho links don't bother me'
21 September at 14:35Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refuted claims about his possible resignation and claims that Jose Mourinho links don't bother me.
In the press conference ahead of the Los Blancos' game against Sevilla, Zidane told reporters: "We play against the league leaders, we must win. There is nothing else. I know the difficulties of being at Real Madrid, we cannot fail two games. We have already done so in Paris."
On whether he can resign or not, he said: "I don't think about it. I just think about winning tomorrow. You (journalists, ed) are here to talk and you do it well. The difficulties we talk about on the outside cannot be controlled."
On Mourinho, the Frenchman said: "It doesn't bother me. Here if you lose a game you have to change everything."
Real haven't had a good start to the season domestically or in Europe. They've won just one league game so far and lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener in mid-week.
Reports have claimed that Zidane's days at Real are numbered, with Mourinho being linked with a role.
