Zidane looking to snatch Pjanic from Juventus alongside Pogba: the details
25 April at 12:15The Juventus of the future begins to take shape. In the coming days, there will be a meeting between directors and coach Allegri to plan for next season. Allegri should remain central to the project as the only real alternative considered by the owners was Zinedine Zidane, who returned to Real Madrid several weeks ago.
Today, Zidane is planning a revolution at the club from the Spanish capital, with an enormous budget at his disposal. His primary goal is Paul Pogba, who is also a big dream for Fabio Paratici. The spending power of the club and the willingness of the Manchester United star to try a new league, however, are pushing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Moreover, according to Tuttosport, Zidane is also looking to reinforce his midfield with a Juventus player - Miralem Pjanic.
The Bosnian is not considered untouchable in front of an important offer and even though in the past big offers had been refused, but now the situation is different.
One between him and Dybala will have to leave to ensure a vital capital gain and if Zidane offers no less than 60 million euros, the deal could move forward, perhaps in addition to a welcome counterpart from Madrid, like Isco, Marcelo or Kroos, who have long been on Juve's radar.
