Zielinski edges closer to contract extension with Napoli, figures and details
14 November at 12:55Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated striker Piotr Zieliński is edging closer to extending his contract with the club.
The 25-year-old has been with the Naples-based club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from league rivals Udinese for a reported fee €15.6 million and has a contract with the Gli Azzurri till the summer of 2021.
As per the latest development, discussions between the hierarchy of Napoli and the player’s camp are moving forward at a rapid pace and that deal is likely to be concluded in the near future.
It is believed that in the new contract, the Poland international is likely to earn nearly double (€2 million) in comparison to his current salary of €1.1 million per season.
The only obstacle remaining in concluding the deal is the buyout clause where Zieliński’s camp is eager to have a release clause of €60 to €70 million whereas Napoli are eager to insert a release clause of €130 million.
Andrea Sereni
