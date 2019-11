Zielinski edges closer to contract extension with Napoli, figures and details

Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated striker Piotr Zieliński is edging closer to extending his contract with the club.The 25-year-old has been with the Naples-based club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from league rivals Udinese for a reported fee €15.6 million and has a contract with the Gli Azzurri till the summer of 2021. As per the latest development , discussions between the hierarchy of Napoli and the player’s camp are moving forward at a rapid pace and that deal is likely to be concluded in the near future.It is believed that in the new contract, the Poland international is likely to earn nearly double (€2 million) in comparison to his current salary of €1.1 million per season.The only obstacle remaining in concluding the deal is the buyout clause where Zieliński’s camp is eager to have a release clause of €60 to €70 million whereas Napoli are eager to insert a release clause of €130 million.Andrea Sereni