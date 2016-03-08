Ziyech: 'Roma? It's not a closed chapter...'
12 April at 18:00After the 1-1 draw on Wednesday in Amsterdam, Hakim Ziyech will once again be one to watch out for in the second leg against Juventus, with a spot in the Champions League semi-finals on the line.
In an interview with calciomercato.it, the Moroccan player spoke without filters, revisiting the Roma rumours, as he was previously linked with the club when Monchi was in charge of the transfer market.
"Is Roma a closed chapter? No, I don't think so. I speak regularly with Kluivert and we have often talked about Italian football. I don't have a preference when it comes to different leagues, it depends on the type of project the club has for me. The important thing for me is to continue to grow as a player.
However, a deal seems difficult. Not only because Monchi, who liked the player the most, has left Roma, but also because the price tag has increased compared to last summer.
