AC Milan new owner ‘wants to know’ Dybala price-tag
13 April at 14:50Today we are reporting the live updates from Milan city centre where Chinese entrepreneurs Han Li and Yonghong Li have just signed the papers to acquire a majority share in AC Milan. Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi will step down tomorrow with the club that will have a new board, a new president and a new director of sport.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilbianconero), AC Milan’s new owner Han Li was left impressed by Dybala’a performance against Barcelona on Tuesday night. The Chinese entrepreneur was spotted in the stands of the J Stadium on Tuesday and could admire the jewel of Juventus’ crown.
The Italian paper reports Han Li wanted to know from his councillors “how much Dybala cost”. “How much does he cost?”, Han Li reportedly asked. “I want to know how much it would cost to sign him.”
Juventus, of course, are not open to sell Dybala at any price. The Argentinean star has just extended his contract with Juventus and would only leave the J Stadium to join either Real Madrid or Barcellona.
Go to comments