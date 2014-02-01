AC Milan priority revealed as Chinese takeover inches closer
26 March at 18:30The AC Milan takeover saga could be finally close to its end. According to the latest reports, Chinese businessman Yanghong Li is close to finalizing the club’s takeover and the priority of AC Milan’s new board of directors will be to extend their stars’ contracts.
Gigio Donnarumma’s current deal expires in June 2018. The player’s agent Mino Raiola is not willing to make his client sign a new deal until he knows the long term plans for the future of the club’s new board. With Donnarumma’s contract expiring in 2018 and the best top clubs interested in signing him, however, the club’s new CEO Marco Fassone will sit around the negotiations table as soon as the Chinese entrepreneur completes the club’s acquisition.
The same goes for Suso whose contract expires in 2019. The Spaniard, however, has attracted the interest of Atletico Madrid and Chelsea and AC Milan want him to stay at the San Siro for the next few seasons. In order to do that they need the Spaniard to sign a new deal.
Chelsea have also set sights on Alessio Romangoli and AC Milan are also going to negotiate the contract extension of the Italian centre-back in order to ward of the interest of the Blues. In the end, the situation of Mattia De Sciglio seems to be the less clear among AC Milan fans as the Italy full-back could decide not to extend his contract expiring in 2018 regardless who the next owner of the club will be.
