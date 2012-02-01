Thiago Motta won’t be returning to the San Siro to play for AC Milan, if his agent has anything to say about it.

The 24-year-old midfielder left Inter for PSG in 2012 after he won the Treble with the Nerazzurri, and recently made comments making it clear that he’d leave PSG.

“Milan? I don’t think so, Milan already have Riccardo Montolivo at that position,” agent Alessandro Canovi

“And, rightly, the Rossoneri are betting on a number of youngsters with potential”.

Motta confirmed

Canovi claims that his client has many options on the table…

“Thiago’s future isn’t written yet, there’s plenty of time to think about and evaluate every single alternative.

“Thiago’s deal is expiring, so he has many potential options: a return to Italy, the MLS, China, to play in a league he hasn’t been in yet, or even retire, who knows?”

Here’s another one: