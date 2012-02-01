Agent: Why PSG star won't move to Milan
22 January at 16:00Thiago Motta won’t be returning to the San Siro to play for AC Milan, if his agent has anything to say about it.
The 24-year-old midfielder left Inter for PSG in 2012 after he won the Treble with the Nerazzurri, and recently made comments making it clear that he’d leave PSG.
“Milan? I don’t think so, Milan already have Riccardo Montolivo at that position,” agent Alessandro Canovi told Il Milanista.
“And, rightly, the Rossoneri are betting on a number of youngsters with potential”.
Motta confirmed he’d leave PSG recently, saying that “I think it’s time to go for me now; this will be my last season in Paris as a footballer.”
Canovi claims that his client has many options on the table…
“Thiago’s future isn’t written yet, there’s plenty of time to think about and evaluate every single alternative.
“Thiago’s deal is expiring, so he has many potential options: a return to Italy, the MLS, China, to play in a league he hasn’t been in yet, or even retire, who knows?”
Here’s another one: PSG were reported not so long ago to be willing to offer the former Barceloa man a role as a club director, but only if he retired immediately.
Canovi also seems to have done a U-turn with regards to Serie A, claiming not so long ago that returning there “wasn’t a realistic scenario at present” and that “he could move to somewhere where he is offered a big salary, like China”.
