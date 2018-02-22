Alisson brother refuses to rule out Roma exit amid Real Madrid, Liverpool links
21 March at 16:30Roma goalkeeper Alisson is known to be a top transfer target of both Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Brazil International is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A and his brother Muriel Becker has talked to Il Corriere dello Sport about his future.
“He is happy in Rome and he has full focus on the present. Alisson knows his career depends on his daily work, before the transfer window there are the Champions League and the World Cup.”
Il Corriere dello Sport revealed yesterday that Real Madrid have already offered € 60 million to welcome the player’s services at the end of the season: “His manager Ze Maria is in charge of it”, Muriel Becker said. “But, believe me, Alisson is happy in Rome. He is happy and he is in a big club. Alisson is so grateful to Roma, if he’ll leave the club in the summer he will do it without going against the club’s will. He is on very good terms with everybody at the club and if he’d ever leave, he’d do it for an offer that is good for Roma.”
