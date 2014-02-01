Barca coy on Juventus star, Real and Man United target
27 March at 14:00Barcelona sound coy about signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
“We’re always vigilant when it comes to the best players,” sporting director Robert Fernandez told Mundo Deportivo, “but we need to take into account what we already have here”.
“We also need to keep an eye on the market.”
The news comes at a time when the Juventus star looks set to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri, though it has yet to happen.
Reports indicated that he was ready to sign a new deal worth €7.5 million a year, one that was set to take him to 2021.
The two sides have even agreed on the final detail, namely Dybala’s image rights, which are set to be divided between La Joya and the Bianconeri.
Diario Gol speculate that Real Madrid are favourites in the race to sign the Argentine because Dybala doesn’t want to be the rival of friend Lionel Messi… at least not within the same club, anyway.
The idea is that Dybala himself knows that he will best be able to bloom at another club. The only other one to have made a lot of noise on that front are Real.
It’s been a strong campaign for Dybala, who has netted 14 goals and made 7 assists in 32 appearances with Juventus so far.
