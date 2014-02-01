Barcelona sound coy about signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

“We’re always vigilant when it comes to the best players,” sporting director Robert Fernandez told

“We also need to keep an eye on the market.”

The news comes at a time when the Juventus star looks set to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri, though it has yet to happen.

The two sides have even agreed on the final detail, namely Dybala’s image rights, which are set to be divided between La Joya and the Bianconeri.

The idea is that Dybala himself knows that he will best be able to bloom at another club. The only other one to have made a lot of noise on that front are Real.

It’s been a strong campaign for Dybala, who has netted