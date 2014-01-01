Faouzi Ghoulam has a couple of high-flying suitors to scare Napoli with: Chelsea and Bayern have joined PSG in the race to sign the Algerian.

The Napoli man has, according to a report coming from Algerian site Competition.dz , been offered a deal including a €3 million salary and lasting four years.

The Napoli star is a big name in the transfer window, seeing as his deal expires in June 2018.

Chelsea and PSG are also in the race for the left-back, and is respected as one of Serie A’s biggest crossers.

Napoli had recently offered the former Saint-Etienne man a deal worth €1.6m a year, down from the €2.5m he requested.

The 25-year-old has already contributed ten Serie A assists since joining in 2013 from Ligue 1.

It's hard, however, to see where he'd fit at Chelsea, considering former Serie A man Marcos Alonso's success there.