Chelsea have emerged as the clear favourites to land Lazio captain Lucas Biglia. The 30-year-old Argentine midfielder has failed to find an agreement with the club from the Italian capital on a contract extension, and reports from Italy suggest that he may be off-loaded in January.



President Claudio Lotito is believed to have offered the player a new deal which would see his salary raised from €1.4 million a year to €2.5 million plus bonuses. Biglia is yet to put pen to paper on the proposed arrangement, sparking rumours that the Lazio patron will look to sell one of his star players in the winter transfer window.



It’s thought that Lotito will only listen to offers of around €25 million, which is believed to have ruled out two other clubs in the running to land his signature, Juventus and Inter. The Italian duo, are reportedly not prepared to outlay that amount of money in January, leaving Chelsea seemingly in the clear to get their man. Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the Argentine international and has been tracking the situation since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler