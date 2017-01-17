It should have been a very quiet transfer window for Chelsea but this January the Blues’ are finding themselves involved in more deals than they would expect. The Diego Costa situation has created some controversies at Cobham although the Spain International has now returned to training with the rest of his teammates after last week’s bust up with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.



The striker’s Chelsea January exit has been blocked by Roman Abramovich even though the President of Tianjin Quanjian has claimed that he has an agreement with the former Atletico Madrid star.







As for the latest transfer rumours, the Blues are being linked with welcoming the services of promising Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 20, who has 16 appearances in all competitions with the Premier League side. Sky Sports (via Metro) claims Antonio Conte has made contact with Middlesbrough to sound out the availability of the former Barcelona starlet and that the Blues are willing to offer € 8 million to secure the player’s services in January.



Meantime, Chelsea fans are sweating over the future of Thibaut Courtois. If rumours coming from Cadena Cope are to be believed, the Belgium International has informed his teammates that he wants to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. The former Atletico Madrid star is not only ‘looking forward to joining the LaLiga giants’, but has also understood that the Merengues will make a concrete offer to sign him from Chelsea next summer and has reportedly told his teammates that he’d be pleased to be joining his former city rivals.



@lorebetto

