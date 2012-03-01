Former Juventus Coach Antonio Conte was seen in Turin recently, but it looks like his trip

As the Bianconeri were defeating Inter in a spectacular and controversial game last Sunday, Conte was spotted in the stands at the J Stadium a few rows down from president Andrea Agnelli.

He wasn’t going back to his former clubs for nostalgic purposes only, however,

It appears, moreover, that Conte - whose Pensioners had defeated Arsenal on Saturday - didn’t please his wife when he announced his decision to travel to Turin to watch the Sunday night game.

“When I told my wife that I was going to watch Juventus, she wasn’t happy!” he revealed in today’s press conference preceding Chelsea’s trip to Burnley, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Antonio Conte really is the gift that keeps giving, recently claiming that he wasn’t proud of his manic touchline celebrations, but couldn’t help himself.

His Chelsea side is ten points clear at the top of the Premier League despite today’s draw.

Target Paulo Dybala has been linked to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, too. The 23-year-old has begun the season well, with five Serie A goals, two assists and a raft of dribbles.