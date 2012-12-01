Marco Verratti is set to meet with PSG to discuss future plans, his agent says.

The Italian star is wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, the latter of whom are making the most of their

Manchester United and Chelsea are also known to be enthusiastic, as are Bayern Munich.

“I’d prefer not to take at the moment, many false things have been said,”

“I want to let things settle down, PSG aren’t in the best shape at the moment.”

The Parisians are coming off a disappointing 3-1 defeat to rivals Nice, which effectively offered Monaco (who have a game in hand) a six-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

“We’ll ask for a meeting with the club’s directors so as to discuss Marco’s future,” Di Campli continued.

“The club has declared that marco won’t leave, so we have to respect PSG’s wishes.

“We will, in any case, discuss Marco’s situation after the Coupe de France final [against Angers].”

Reports indicated that Juventus were ready to spend €80 million on Verratti.