€80m Juve, Barcelona target will meet with PSG
02 May at 16:26Marco Verratti is set to meet with PSG to discuss future plans, his agent says.
The Italian star is wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, the latter of whom are making the most of their upcoming trip to Monaco to talk to the 24-year-old’s entourage.
Manchester United and Chelsea are also known to be enthusiastic, as are Bayern Munich.
“I’d prefer not to take at the moment, many false things have been said,” Donato Di Campli told Sport Mediaset (via PSG en Force).
“I want to let things settle down, PSG aren’t in the best shape at the moment.”
The Parisians are coming off a disappointing 3-1 defeat to rivals Nice, which effectively offered Monaco (who have a game in hand) a six-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
“We’ll ask for a meeting with the club’s directors so as to discuss Marco’s future,” Di Campli continued.
“The club has declared that marco won’t leave, so we have to respect PSG’s wishes.
“We will, in any case, discuss Marco’s situation after the Coupe de France final [against Angers].”
Reports indicated that Juventus were ready to spend €80 million on Verratti. Barcelona, for their part, have already met with the Italian’s entourage on two occasions.
@EdoDalmonte
