Napoli’s imminent capture of Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti will officially signal the end of the road for Italian frontman Manolo Gabbiadini. The 25-year-old, who has failed to fill the boots of Polish striker Arek Milik during his injury lay-off is set to bid farewell to the San Paolo in January.



Having been courted by Everton last summer and with a reported bid of €20 million on the table, the surprising news coming out of Italy today suggests that the player’s eventual destination looks set to be the Bundesliga. Corriere dello Sport claims that Wolfsburg are now in pole-position to land the player after submitting a bid of €16 million plus bonus. Vesuviani President Aurelio De Laurentiis is believed to be happy with this and now it’s just a question of Gabbiadini negotiating personal terms with the German side.



The cost involved with any potential transfer will the exactly the same as what the Italian club has paid for Pavoletti.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler