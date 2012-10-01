Romano Exclusive: Inter won't pay Ricardo Rodriguez's release clause
16 February at 10:29Inter have a plan to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target Rodrigue, Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
Calciomercato’s transfer pilgrim understands that the Nerazzurri won’t pay the Swiss international’s release clause of €22 million.
Sporting director Piero Ausilio has been chasing the 24-year-old, who has already got 140 Bundesliga appearances under his belt, for months, and sees him as the dynamic left-back Inter have long needed, arguably since the departure of Maxwell for Barcelona.
Things looked to have come to a head a few days ago, when Rodriguez’s agent was in Milan, reportedly inches away from signing a deal with the Nerazzurri.
Then what has happened? Why won’t owners Suning pay? Well, because Wolfsburg look to be the on the decline, and especially because Rodriguez’s deal expires in 2019.
Inter plan, therefore, to spend €15m plus bonuses on the Arsenal and Chelsea target.
There are positive vibes surrounding the negotiations, Romano can reveal, with previous reports also indicating that Rodriguez likes the sound of a move to Italy.
@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
Go to comments