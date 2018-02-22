Fiorentina midfielder refuses to rule out Lyon or Marseille transfer
20 April at 18:30During an interview with SFR Sport, Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving La Viola this summer, though he insisted that no decision on his future will be taken until the end of the season. Here is what he had to say:
“Interest from Marseille? We’ll see, I am not thinking about it at the moment. I am having fun at Fiorentina for now. We have another five games to play before the end of the season, and we are still fighting to reach our objective. We will see what happens next but, for now, a move elsewhere is not in my thoughts. I am having fun on the pitch.”
Earlier this week, Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed that Ligue 1 side Lyon are preparing an offer worth around €20 million for the 25-year-old former Aston Villa man, though it remains to be seen whether the Tuscans are willing to do business this summer. Only time will tell.
(SFR Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments